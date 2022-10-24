Mutfwang: We Have to Take Back Nigeria, Plateau for PDP

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has tasked the Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council in Pthe State, to deliver the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, her governorship standard bearer, Caleb Mutfwang and all other candidates of the party in the state in the 2023 elections.



He also charged the campaign council not to leave any stakeholder of the party out in its quest to sweep all the elective positions for the party in the state.

Inaugurating the council in Jos, Mutfwang said he would personally be in the forefront of the campaign to deliver Atiku’s mandate in Plateau, and indeed all other positions, adding that it would be Operation Deliver your Polling Unit (ODPU) for PDP.



“I want to state clearly that I will be leading the PDP family on the Plateau as I have always done, to vigorously campaign for all our candidates from the Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar to the state House of Assembly members.

“I expect every genuine party faithful to join me, because we shall run only one united campaign structure. We must eschew all divisive tendencies and unite under the tested symbol of the umbrella,” he said.



He noted that it was under the current APC regime that Nigeria became poverty capital of the world, as the government has failed woefully.

“It is only under this regime that Nigeria became one of the poverty capitals of the world. This APC-led government has failed disastrously in the most basic responsibility of protecting its citizens and their properties.



“The only part of the economy that has tremendously flourished is the kidnapping sector, which today generates billions of Naira for the key players and their protectors. This is our sad reality! This is why our people have been yearning for a genuine change under an alternative platform.



“The PDP is that desired platform for the revival of the hope that Nigeria and indeed Plateau State will be great again! I, therefore, call on all who are still in the valley of indecision, or have boarded their own ship to Tarshish to immediately abdicate and turn around, and come back to Nineveh! It is time to arise and join this liberation train,” he affirmed.



Also reassuring, state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Chris Hassan said the inauguration of Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council marked the beginning of taking over of government in Plateau and Nigeria.

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang, represented by former Minister, Water Resources, Mrs. Sarah Ochekpe said the campaign would be top bottom.



Former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande also reiterated the need for the party to move into the election as a united front.

Director General of Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, Hon. Latep Dabang, said the inauguration marked the beginning of the funeral rites of the APC in Plateau and Nigeria, which has inflicted untold hardship on the citizens.