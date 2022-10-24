Buhari Congratulates Chinese President Jinping on Reelection for Third Term

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping, on historic election for third time as the leader of the Communist Party of China.

The President in a message issued on Monday expressed hope that his re-election would pave the way for deeper and enduring partnership and strategic cooperation that will be mutually beneficial to the two countries.

“I believe that the development of infrastructure, such as railways, dams and roads construction, power generating plants, as well as trade exchanges will receive strong boost,” President Buhari further said.