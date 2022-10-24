  • Monday, 24th October, 2022

Buhari Congratulates Chinese President Jinping on Reelection for Third Term

Nigeria | 47 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping, on historic election for third time as the leader of the Communist Party of China.

The President in a message issued on Monday expressed hope that his re-election would pave the way for deeper and enduring  partnership and strategic cooperation that will be mutually beneficial to the  two countries.

“I believe that the development of infrastructure, such as railways, dams and roads construction, power generating plants, as well as  trade exchanges will receive strong boost,” President Buhari further said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.