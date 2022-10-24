APC Chieftain Gives Recipe for Nigeria’s Rebirth

Fidelis David in Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Femi Adekanmbi, yesterday said Nigeria’s rebirth as a country can only be achieved by a proven and dedicated performer and executor.

Adekanmbi, who is a former state commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism, stated this at a press conference in Akure, the state capital, noting that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to make Nigeria great if given the opportunity to be Nigerian next president in 2023.

He said: “Tinubu is well acquainted with the issues bedeviling us as a country, and he has the solution to them. Our rebirth as a country can only be contrived by a proven and dedicated performer and executor, and Asiwaju is the best in that regard.”

According to Adekanmbi, “At the current stage in the annals of the country, Nigeria needs someone who can understand its problems and the exact thing to do and fix them,” urging the citizens to work together toward a realisation of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He said: “I have a firm belief in the ability of Tinubu to deliver first class performance from the moment he is sworn in as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.