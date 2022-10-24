AbdulRazaq: I ‘ll Reduce Rural-Urban Migration in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend said his administration will not relent in its efforts to reduce rural-urban migration.

Towards this end, he said that, his administration would redistribute wealth,basic infrastructure, and paying premium on the well-being of the people in the rural communities.

Addressing the people of Onila/Omido communities in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state during a Village Square meeting, the governor said the meeting became necessary to hear from every corner as part of the government’s strategy to spread development across the state. Onila, a village just a few kilometres away from Agbamu in Irepodun LG, also shares boundaries with Agidingbi, Omido, and Labaka.

Onila recently shot to the limelight following their widely reported lack of school building and other basic amenities.

The administration has since built school and water facilities, while some nearby communities have also been linked to the national electricity grid.

The government called for the Onila Village Square meeting to further interact with the residents of the communities. The governor pledged to look into the new requests, especially more teachers and roads.

He said the government is also willing to support them with farm inputs and to equip their healthcare facility, asking citizens to always provide constructive feedbacks on government’s activities for improved welfare.

The meeting was broadcast live on Radio Kwara Midland 99.1 FM; TNT Ijagbo 102.5 FM; and Igbomina Radio 90.9 FM to reach a wider audience.

The Governor’s convoy was received by the House of Assembly member representing Irepodun Hon. Felix Tayo Awodiji; TIC Chairman for Irepodun LGA Hon. Jide Oyinloye; Alapa of Omido HRH Oba John Adegboyega Amunyun-Bole (II); King of TIV settlers High Chief Geoffrey Ajon; other high chiefs; and hundreds of residents in the area.

Oba Adegboyega said it was a first to host an incumbent governor in Onila/Omido, let alone them enjoying any infrastructural project.

“If anyone had narrated a dream of seeing a governor ever visiting our village, I would ask the dreamer to return to sleep. We never believed Onila could enjoy this government’s attention so much or be brought to good limelight with the presence of developmental projects. We are really grateful,” he said.

The monarch thanked the present administration for impacting their lives, and for showing them that everyone matters.

AbdulRazaq, on his way, also visited the Palace of the Arigbamu of Agbamu, HRH Oba Samuel Olushola, where he reiterated his government’s plan to fix their link road.

Arigbamu of Agbamu, Oba Samuel Olushola, said AbdulRazaq is a God-sent leader, commended him for prioritising the welfare of his people in Agbamu, and for enlisting their road for construction.

The royal father said his people are solidly behind the Governor to return to power in 2023, and will decide that with their overwhelming votes.

“We are grateful to Your Excellency for every good things your government has brought to us. For this, we will vote for you. I will even make myself available to mobilise support among the chiefs in Agbamu and its environs for your re-election,” he said.

“You are such a wonderful Governor. Sometimes, I wonder what other political parties will campaign with if at all they come here.”