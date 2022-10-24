2023: Gbenga  Daniel Promises to Work for LG Autonomy

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State and All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate for the Ogun East Senatorial District in the 2023 Election, Mr. Gbenga Daniel, has promised that he would join other lawmakers to actualise autonomy for the local government if elected.

Daniel made the promise while speaking at Atan Ijebu, in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of the state, in continuation of his “Ward the Ward Campaign for the 2023 General Election.”

He also assured the people of his constituency of quality representation, adding that grassroot development would remain a mirage unless there is autonomy at the third tier of government.

He recalled some of projects executed by local governments when he was the governor of Ogun State, adding that there is need to revive local government administration in the country.

The former governor recalled that he was able to establish healthcare facility when he was a governor, pledging to convey the deplorable state of road in the area to the power that be.

He expressed the confidence that something would be done soon to address it.

Daniel said that the job of a lawmaker is to facilitate federal government’s projects to his senatorial district and use law making process to bring about quality governance.

During a major highlight of the event, a 66-year-old farmer, Mrs. Deborah Alake Onajinrin, emerged winner of the star prize campaign lottery and empowerment programme that was sponsored by the former governor.

Onajinrin’s victory, which came through an open lucky dip, was announced ahead of another Prize Winner, Shola Adebajo of Ward 8, Ilese in Ogun North East Local Government Area of the state among other prize winners during the Ward-Ward campaign.

Daniel, had late in September this year, thrown up the campaign lottery game to enable him to identify with the needs of his constituents.

The campaign had in attendance, Mr. Dare Owootoba, who represented the APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.