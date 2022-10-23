SANDECO GROUP, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MINISTRY OF SPECIAL DUTIES AND INTERGOVERNMENTAL RELATIONS, ANNOUNCES THE CONVENING OF A  SYMPOSIUM AND HANDOVER CEREMONY.



The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations and in partnership with SANDECO Group, known for its top-tier manufacturing of custom, special duty vehicles, announces the convening of a Symposium and Handover Ceremony slated for 25th and 27th October 2022.

Themed “Emergency Systems and The Economy: Impacts and Opportunities”, the event will hold at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

The CEO of SANDECO, Mr Vincent Sothey Effiong, will be present at the event, alongside the Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will officially receive the commissioned fire and rescue vehicles. The Symposium will be targeted at supporting the brave men and women of the Lagos State Emergency Service by providing them with first-hand information, fire service skills and the requisite expertise to enable them to protect the lives and properties of Lagosians in hazardous situations. As the safety of the citizens of Lagos is paramount, the initiative aims at fostering a fire-free Lagos.

An event like no other, the Symposium and Handover Ceremonies, will feature experienced, credible, and trusted speakers and instructors passionate about firefighting. They will provide in-depth tutoring on fire service operations with vetted skills and knowledge of the fire service.

Attendees will thus better understand the federal government’s role in addressing the challenges and concerns of firefighters, emergency services personnel and the fire service industry. The Symposium will provide opportunities for interaction with members of the Lagos State Emergency Services and Federal agency officials to discuss national issues and local concerns.

The Symposium is slated for the 25th; while the Handover Ceremony will be held on October 27th, 2022 respectively.

The fire service program will seek to foster economic growth through safety management systems and this event will present an opportunity for attendees to interact with stakeholders.

Culminating with the Official Handover Ceremony of 62 fire service and rescue vehicles to the Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations on the 27th of October, 2022, by the SANDECO Group. The Symposium and Handover Ceremony will also feature leaders of the Fire Services. They will pay their tributes to the dedication and commitment of our nation’s firefighters and emergency services personnel.