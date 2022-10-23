Priceless Nuggets from Septuagenarian’s Life Experiences

Dapo Adelegan

History is often categorised into those who make it and those who write it. Those who make history are the central characters in the story around which the story revolves. Nevertheless, it is possible to make history and write it by oneself. This is why memoirs and autobiographies are great, and The Industrial Manager, by Asiwaju Folawewo Babatunde Osibo, exemplifies this essence.

Asiwaju Fola Osibo is a foremost Nigerian industrialist and businessman, with a long and distinguished career accumulating decades of experience in management roles for various reputable companies, including the UAC foods division, Lipton, Inlaks plc, and CSS Bookshops. After an illustrious career in the corporate sector, the launch of The Industrial Manager, which coincides with his 78th birthday, marks Chief Osibo’s transition from a corporate executive to a writer; a worthy art for a septuagenarian.

According to the author, the idea of writing a book crossed his mind several years ago while he was the Managing Director of CSS Bookstores, an iconic Nigerian publishing and book-selling outfit. However, he could not work on the idea at that time because of his busy schedule. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 presented the golden opportunity to finally achieve his dreams. As the Nigerian economy shut down and people were restricted to their homes, the septuagenarian finally began to write, motivated by his daughter.

Having put some context and background on the book, it is pertinent to analyse what the book is all about. The Industrial Manager is a memoir; a personal account of the man’s experiences. The book explores Chief Osibo’s career and personal life, including his major experiences as a manager in various enterprises over a period of four decades from 1970 to 2008. It mirrors the significant factors that contributed to his rise over the years from management trainee to Chief Executive Officer. In its 130 pages, the book also details some major events in his life as he manages to keep both his career and family life together.

As expected, the first chapter explores the author’s childhood and early experiences. Asiwaju Fola Osibo was born on Thursday, September 28, 1944 to a highly religious and educated family in Lagos, South Western Nigeria. However, his father was a native of Ofada, a small town near Abeokuta, Ogun State. And it was in Ofada and Abeokuta that young Fola had his primary education. The chapter also mentions two major events that impacted his religious beliefs.

The next chapter explores the author’s childhood even further, while the third chapter delves into his education, right from primary, through secondary, and up to tertiary level. The author talks about his interest in agriculture, which eventually spurred him to study agriculture at the University of Ibadan, after spending a year at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

“My first sincere impression of the University of Ife then was that it was just a glorified secondary school. I therefore, made up my mind that I had to change to another university,” Osibo recalled.

The two major events in his university days were his short voluntary service in the Nigerian Army as a soldier under the 3rd Marine Commando Division during the Civil War and his participation in the play, Kongi’s Harvest, written by renowned playwright, Wole Soyinka. Chapter four captures his early years in the industrial world, while Chapter five describes his exploits in his career. He joined the United Africa Company (UAC) in 1970 as a trainee. He recalled a candid discussion with his boss in which he told him his expectation within the next ten years was to be sitting in his seat as the CEO of the company. He moved up the ladder quickly becoming an Executive Director at the age of 34. In 1974, Mr Osibo was transferred to Lipton Nigeria Limited as Production Services Manager and was promoted to Technical Manager in 1977. One of the most interesting highlights of Chapter five relates to his involvement in the setting up of the tea plantation at Mambilla Plateau, North-Central Nigeria. The Mambilla Plateau today is renowned as the location where the best tea in West Africa is grown.

Following Lipton’s merger with Lever Brothers Nigeria Limited, Mr Osibo left and joined Inlaks Plc, heading the Indian company’s Cube Sugar Division. Chapter seven delves into his experience leading Odutola Nigeria Industries. In Chapter 8, the author changes careers and begins another adventure in the world of book publishing, becoming the CEO of CSS Bookshops, one of the biggest and oldest publishing outfits in Nigeria. Afterwards, he began setting up his own businesses, including a hotel, an outsourcing company, and an insurance underwriting outfit. The last two chapters deal with the author’s activities in the church as a devout Christian and prominent member of the Anglican church, and his awards and recognitions.

Whilst it is being referred to as an autobiography, my opinion is that The Industrial Manager is a memoir due to the brevity of the content in it. The book is simplistic in style, yet succinct and profound in content. Whilst the book is short and simple, the nuggets embedded within it are priceless. Chief Osibo’s almost eight decades of life and all the lessons from his experiences, struggles, and victories are vividly illustrated.

• Adelegan writes from Lagos