Elites Gather for Eighth Day Fidau Prayers of Bola Shagaya’s Mother in Ilorin

People who are greatly loved by others will always have extra attention paid to their needs. This has been proved to be true once again for the well-known businesswoman and lady of society, Bola Shagaya. A few days ago, elites from different parts of the country descended on the ancient town of Ilorin to honour Shagaya and her late mother.

These top individuals visited Ilorin for the eighth Fidau prayers of the late mother of Hajia Shagaya, Saadat Abdulraheem Baakini. It was a glorious meeting for sure, and the people of Ilorin will not soon forget its magnificence or the ultimate expression of honour and loyalty paid to Shagaya.

According to reports, the event was held at Atlantic Event Centre, Ilorin, and clerics like the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Dr. Mohammad Soliu, and the illustrious Sheikh Farouk Onikijipa were in attendance. After these clerics and others had prayed for Shagaya’s mother, the event took a livelier turn with food and wine aplenty.

Among the elites at the gathering were Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Duke of Owa Kingdom and founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY/ ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; businessman, Tayo Ayeni; Mrs. Kay Ovia; former Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Segun Awolowo; Chair of Chapel Hill Denham Group, Wale Edun; high society madam, Abba Folawiyo; as well as Olori Hadiza Elegushi, Dr. Muheeba Dantata, Engr. Sadiq Kaita, Mrs. Comfort Ipaye, Comrade Lukman Ahmed, Comrade Olukayode Muritala, Falilat Mohammed, Bolanle Ibrahim, Honorable Fatai Ajidagba, and Prince Bisi Olatilo.