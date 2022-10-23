  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

Costa Rica’s Galo Suspended for Dope

osta Rica midfielder Orlando Galo faces missing the World Cup after FIFA said on Saturday that he has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation.

Galo, 22, tested positive for a prohibited substance following a random test carried out in September, the country’s football federation (FCRF) said on Tuesday.

“FIFA can confirm that in accordance with the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations the player Orlando Galo Calderon has been provisionally suspended, and the usual procedure has been opened,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

Costa Rica kick off their World Cup campaign on November 23 against Spain.

