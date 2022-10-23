  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

Chamber of Commerce Offers Tour Opportunity to Nigerians

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Nigeria-Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce, has offered Nigerians tour opportunities to Antigua and Barbuda, an island in the Caribbean.

This is done, in collaboration with Airfield Travels and the Government of Antigua, thereby, offering the Nigerian people a five-day tour of ‘Paradise on Earth! A Twin Island of vast opportunities.

While calling on Nigerians to Come and fly with them to Antigua and Barbuda, an Island with 365 beaches, one for each day of the year, the Airfield statement said, the trip offers people, Government to Business and Business to Business connections, in addition to fun.

“It is one of the world’s most desirable destinations for tourism, business and investment. It is visa on arrival, come and have a piece of Paradise!  Flight fare, Visa fee and Hotel bills all-inclusive.”

The departure date according to a statement is October 31, 2022, while November 6, 2022, is the return day.

Antigua and Barbuda is an independent Commonwealth country comprising two bigger islands and several smaller ones. It is positioned where the Atlantic and Caribbean meet.

It’s also known for reef-lined beaches, rainforests and resorts.

