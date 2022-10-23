Atiku Promises to Revive Economy as Tinubu Pledges to Improve Welfare of Nigerians

*Okowa, Obaseki, Tambuwal, Ganduje, Adamu confident of their parties’ victory

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to revive the Nigerian economy if elected in 2023, just as his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu promised to move Nigeria to the right direction, particularly the welfare of the people, if elected in 2023.



While Atiku made his promise yesterday at a mega presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Tinubu spoke while inaugurating the Kano State Governorship Campaign Office situated at Club Road, Kano.

The PDP presidential candidate said Nigeria’s unity would be his number one priority if given the opportunity to lead the country in 2023.

He also made a strong case for state policing as an antidote to the current security challenges across the country.



In their separate speeches at the PDP rally, the vice presidential candidate of the party and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal expressed confidence that the main opposition party would emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.

But in Kano, the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu also expressed a similar sentiment that the ruling party will retain power in 2023.



Atiku also promised to put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development if elected president in the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP presidential candidate said he was in the race to restore, rescue, rebuild and reset Nigeria and put it on the path to growth and development.

He added: “We are here today to restate our five-point agenda, which includes to re-unite Nigeria; restore security; establish compulsory primary education and ensure our institutions of higher learning don’t go on strike; revive the Nigerian economy; develop our infrastructure, especially our roads, and build an effective and efficient rail system to ensure effective transportation.”



Atiku continued: “We promise to restore security in Nigeria; we promise to re-unite Nigerians. We will ensure our industries resume production and ensure jobs for the youths. We will build infrastructure, especially roads to connect this region to other parts of the country

“The APC has destroyed our education, security, infrastructure, and economy as the nation is on the path of retrogression.”

Expressing confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election, Governor Obaseki said, “Edo is the heart of PDP. We are doing today what we did in 1999 when we produced the president of Nigeria. We welcome our President and Vice-President to Edo. We assure them that Edo State is for the PDP.”



On his part, Tambuwal noted, “I appeal to Edo people to vote massively for the PDP candidates in the February and March elections in 2023 as this will change Nigeria’s situation for the better.”

Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Chairman of PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel added, “Atiku and Okowa are the only candidates in this election that will move Nigeria forward. Governance is not learnt overnight and it is wrong to bring those that will come into Aso Rock to learn on the job. Atiku already has the experience to lead Nigeria to prosperity, growth and development.”

Other leaders of the PDP on the entourage include Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; National Chairman of the PDP Iyorchia Ayu; former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus; former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekerau; among others.



Atiku was also at the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, where the monarch wished him well on his presidential ambition.

The Oba, however, urged Atiku to consider the state as his home.

The monarch said he has been following his (Atiku’s) assurances to Nigerians ever since the political campaigns started.

He, therefore, prayed that God and the ancestors should grant the PDP candidate his heart desires.



“I have been following your assurances to Nigerians since you began your presidential political campaigns.

“And we pray that God and our ancestors should bring your heart desires to fruition.

“We have you in our prayers and I want to wish you well”, the Oba of Benin said.

Ex-VP to Commence Tours of Flood Impacted States Tuesday

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku, will commence a tour of states with high incidents of flooding across all geo-political zones in the country on Tuesday.

A press release by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, stated that the former vice president flag bearer would visit Bayelsa State, to kickstart the tour.

According to Ibe, “the tours to states ravaged by flooding become incumbent in view of the trauma that the incidents have caused its victims.

“Consequently, the tours will provide the presidential candidate the opportunity to have an on-sight impact assessment of these flooding incidents and give him a veritable window to input those ecological concerns in his policy documents.”

Again, Wike, Makinde, Ortom Snub PDP Campaign Rally in Edo

Meanwhile, five PDP governors who are at loggerheads with the party’s leadership were yesterday again conspicuously absent at the presidential campaign rally in Benin City.



The governors, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), failed to show up.

The governors have so far failed to attend any of the rallies of the PDP since the campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.



Wike, who is regarded as the arrowhead, recently reiterated the demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Ayu.

The longstanding call for Ayu’s resignation is because the national chairman and the presidential candidate of the party cannot be from the same region.

However, some members of the party had rejected the clamour, saying he can only step down after the presidential election in February 2023, if Atiku wins.

I will Move Nigeria to Right Direction, Says Tinubu

In another development, the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, has promised to improve the welfare of Nigerians if elected in 2023.

Inaugurating the Kano State governorship campaign office, the former Lagos State governor stated that: “We will move Nigeria in the right direction. God will spare our lives, and give us good health.



“As I stand before you, I promise that I will change the reward system once I become the president,” he told the members and leaders of the party while urging them to keep on contributing to the party’s success.



“I will come back prepared to do a big rally. They will know we have come around,” he added.

Tinubu promised that the people of Kano State will not regret working for the APC.

“You will not regret ever working for our party. It is a joy for me to go back home to Kano. We are not conducting any rally. We are only inspecting the campaign office and talking to interest groups.”



He said: “Don’t allow those who don’t know the way to victory and don’t understand the success of a nation to lie to you about Buhari or anybody. Don’t let them. Throw it back at them. Take your broom firmly and sweep Nigeria clean. God will bless you.

“This party will sing victory. This country will experience progress. This office will be filled with joy come February 2023. We are confident that we don’t have any regrets.



“We will give you joy. Those who might think they have not been adequately rewarded, I beg your pardon. Forget it. The time of God Almighty is the best. God will answer your prayers and give you happiness and an adequate reward,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Ganduje stated that the APC would emerge victorious in all the elections.

In his speech, the APC National Chairman, Adamu said for victory to come the way of the party, everyone must work hard to get it.

“No excuses; your party is the party in government and the opposition can only win the election only when the party in government fails,” he added.