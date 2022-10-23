14 Countries to Compete in Airtel’s The Voice Africa

For the first time, 14 African countries will be competing in The Voice Africa. Leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, Airtel Africa revealed this in a grand event recently that had music stars P-Square and other top communications personalities in attendance. The company has been a solid sponsor of The Voice Nigeria but this time is expanding to the continent to celebrate the diverse sounds of Africa.

According to the Group CEO of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, represented by Emeka Oprah, Vice-President Communications and CSR of the company, the company is driven by the “purpose to transform lives, and that means unlocking the potential for people to grow. The Voice Africa gives us an incredible platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential. I believe the drama and excitement around their stunning performances will unite people across the continent.”

Building on the fame of The Voice Nigeria which is produced by Akin Salami’s FAME Studios Africa, The Voice Africa is expected to pool thousands of music hopefuls from every part of the continent. As Head, Brand Research and Communications, Airtel Africa, Nandu Buty puts it, it is about nurturing dreams.

Tapped to also produce the new show, Salami said that the competition will retain its format that has made it a fan’s favourite: blind auditions, knockouts, battles and then the live show which will culminate in a grand finale to crown the winner. 100 contestants will be drawn from the virtual auditions which began on Wednesday, October 19.

The show will be broadcast in March 2023, with the grand finale taking place later in the year.