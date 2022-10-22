 PCN Seals 379 Pharmacies, Medicines Shops in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has confirmed that it has sealed off 379 pharmacies and patent medicines shops within Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas of Rivers State.

The federal government agency revealed that some of the offences leading to the closure of the shops include operating without registration, unauthorised sale of medicines, poor storage facilities, others

Briefing journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt on the development, Mr. Stephen Esumobi, Director and Head of Enforcement Department, PCN, said the action is to ensure that stakeholders meet required standards of practice in their operations.

Esumobi disclosed that during the monitoring period, PCN enforcement team visited 543 premises where drugs were sold, adding that the agency is now better positioned to carry out its statutory roles in regulating the practice of pharmacy in all aspects.

He said, “The PCN over the years established structures in the states for effective engagement and regulating of stakeholders in the drug distribution chain across the country.

“In spite of the efforts of the council in Rivers State so many patent medicine shop owners and other stakeholders have chosen to operate in total disregard for public safety. Most patent vendors are not registered with PCN and engage in activities far beyond their scope thereby endangering public health.

“The national enforcement team has been in the state since the beginning of the week and at the end of the exercise, a total of 543 premises were visited. This comprises 386 patent medicine shops and 157 pharmacies. A total of 379 premises were sealed comprising 66 pharmacies and 313 patent medicine shops.

“A total of nine compliance directives were issued. Most of the premises were sealed for offences which include operating without registration or renewal of premises certificates, unauthorised sale of medicines of abuse, poor access control to the poison cupboards, poor storage facilities, stocking and sale of prescription and other ethical products by patent medicine vendors among others.”

The PCN however, advised the public to always source their drug needs from registered and currently licensed pharmacies.

Esumobi thanked the Rivers State Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the press for their continuous collaboration with the PCN in achieving its mandate.