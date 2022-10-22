MINI Cooper SD Countryman, Spacious, Overcomes Obstacles

Bennett Oghifo

The spacious MINI Cooper SD Countryman ALL4 in Chili Red offers space for five people and turns life into a road trip.

According to the automaker, it overcomes any obstacle: If a trip to the city spontaneously turns into a trip to the sea, the 450-liter trunk can be increased to up to 1,390 liters by folding down the rear seats to hold luggage and sports equipment.

With the maximum output of 140 kW/190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm from its 2.0 liter four-cylinder diesel engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology, the ALL4 all-wheel drive invites you to discover new paths. In the interior, high-quality materials, innovative technology and exclusive design offer a comfortable and stylish driving experience, even off paved roads. The MINI Cooper SD Countryman ALL4 can be ordered from November production on with the Premium Plus and Premium packages and in the Essential, Classic, ALL4, Yours, John Cooper Works trims.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

MINI Cooper SD Countryman ALL4, (combined fuel consumption: 5.7 — 5.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 150 — 142 g/km according to WLTP).