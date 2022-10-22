Awori Day Cultural Festival Gets New Date Nov 26

Organisers of the Awori Cultural Festival have announced a new date for the festival slated to hold in Lagos.

The event which was scheduled to hold between October 26 and 29 but following a new development, the organisers said the cultural tourism festival would now hold on November 26.

This disclosure was made known in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Central Working Committee, Prince Adetinji Femi Fadina, who is also the chairman of Awori Tourism.

The statement said: ‘‘Distinguished elders, my brothers, sisters, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, I want to acknowledge the enthusiasm and support which have been demonstrated so far on our Awori Cultural Festival Project.

‘‘In order to ensure all inclusive participation, it has become necessary to reconcile the event date with some other vital element of the programmes. In view of this, the October date is being considered for a change to November 26, 2022.’’

Fadina solicited for sustaining of the support and momentum that the festival has generated over the last few months despite the shift of the day of celebration. According to Fadina, ‘‘Please let us sustain the already developed interest and passion for this all important event.

“Awori Day Cultural Festival is a day dedicated to the celebration of Awori people and their cultural heritage by the Aworis domiciled in the south western part of the country and across the country as well as the Diaspora.”

Supporting the staging of the festival are bodies such as the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Advisory Council for Awori Day Festival and Awori Traditional Council.

“The Olota of Ota and all the traditional rulers of Awori communities are also backing the event, just as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged the commitment of the state government to the event, with the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture fully engaging with the festival organisers.

“Some of the events outlined for the festival include football competition, beauty pageant, youth oratory contest, cultural displays, arts exhibition, dance and music,” he said.