  • Saturday, 22nd October, 2022

APGA Condemns Attack on Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Onyebuchi  Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has condemned a recent attack on its governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Prof. Bernard Odoh.

It alleged that Odoh was attacked at Izzi, one of the local government areas in the state on routine electioneering.

In a press statement issued in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tex Okechukwu, the party expressed concern that such a barbaric and wicked attack could be carried out against its candidate who had been known for his gentility and humanness.

“APGA condemns in no unmistakable terms the recent attack on its governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Prof. Bernard Odoh,” Okechukwu said.

The party wondered why anybody would want to harm the Professor of Geophysics who had so far stuck to the Peace Accord signed by political parties as campaigns for 2023 intensified.

It urged the security agencies to arrest and bring to book immediately all those involved in the unfortunate attack.

APGA expressed optimism that despite the attack its candidate would win the 2023 governorship election.

APGA called on politicians to play politics according to the rules by shunning all kinds of violence, intolerance and brigandage.

The party expressed solidarity with Odoh and urged him, “not to be intimidated or cowed as he trudged along in the struggle to liberate the people of Ebonyi State from backwardness and general insecurity that had been their lot for a long time now.”

