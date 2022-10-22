 3 Policemen, 4 Civilians Killed as Gunmen Attempt to Kidnap Apostle Johnson Suleiman

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Tragedy struck yesterday evening at Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, when hoodlums carried out attack on the home of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, killing two of his drivers, three policemen, one female househelp while another has been declared missing.

The attack, as gathered, occured at about 5:25p.m. by yet unknown hoodlums.

Confirming the incident on telephone, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said: “It is true. Apostle Suleiman was attacked by hoodlums yet unknown at 1700 hours while at home.

“As we speak, two of his drivers were murdered, three policemen murdered, one female househelp murdered, one missing.

“Upon alarm raised, police moved to the scene, gunned down one of the hoodlums and recovered one of the vehicles used.

“Currently, Apostle Suleiman is safe and sound.”

The PPRO, who declined further comments, said investigation was ongoing.

Apostle Suleiman was reported to have just returned from a programme in Tanzania when the attack took place.