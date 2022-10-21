Police Boss Tells Politicians to Maintain Peace in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, Olatoye Durosinmi, has called on leaders of political parties in the state to maintain the peace being experienced in the state.

He made the call at a meeting with leaders of political parties in the state in preparation for free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Durosinmi noted that the state is a peace brand that should be maintained.

He promised the command would create a level playing ground for all political parties in the state to function before, during and after the elections.

He assured that the police under his watch will remain apolitical, firm and committed to credible elections.

The commissioner charged leaders of political parties to advise their candidates and supporters to carry out people and issue based election campaigns rather than campaigns of calumny.

He warned against violence during campaigns and stated that those who are fond of defacing billboards and destroying posters would have the command to contend with if they don’t desist forthwith.

Durosinmi sought the cooperation of all Akwa Ibomites and security agencies for a peaceful and successful 2023 general election.