PDP Resumes Presidential Campaign Tomorrow in Benin

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign will resume tomorrow, Saturday in Benin, Edo State.

The campaign rally will be the third in the series after the flag-off in Uyo Akwa Ibom State and in Kaduna.



In a statement by the Director General of the Presidential Campaign, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, all governors, members of the National Assembly and chieftains of the party were invited.



“This is to cordially invite all elected PDP governors, members of PDP National Working Committee, NASS members, NEC members, BOT, members, state chapters, former governors, former ministers, PDP candidates and stakeholders to the Edo State Presidential Campaign rally, Tambuwal stated.



He added: “Please endeavour to attend and participate as we join hands with our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Waziri Adamawa) and Vice presidential candidate, H.E Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa CON, to rescue Nigeria.”