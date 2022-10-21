  • Friday, 21st October, 2022

PDP Resumes Presidential Campaign Tomorrow in Benin

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign will resume tomorrow, Saturday in Benin, Edo State.
The campaign rally will be the third in the series after the flag-off in Uyo Akwa Ibom State and in Kaduna.


In a statement by the Director General of the Presidential Campaign, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, all governors, members of the National Assembly and chieftains of the party were invited.


“This is to cordially invite all elected PDP governors, members of PDP National Working Committee,  NASS members, NEC members, BOT, members, state chapters, former governors, former ministers, PDP candidates and stakeholders to the Edo State Presidential Campaign rally, Tambuwal stated.


He added: “Please endeavour to attend and participate as we join hands with our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Waziri Adamawa) and Vice presidential candidate,  H.E Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa  CON, to rescue Nigeria.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.