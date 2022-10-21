  • Friday, 21st October, 2022

Northern Group Endorses Atiku for 2023 Presidency

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Progressives Alliance  (AYPA), has endorsed former Vice President and presidential candidate  of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, for 2023 elections.


Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, yesterday, Secretary General of the AYPA, Hamza Lawal, said following the recent interactive session with some presidential candidates in Kaduna,  the group was convinced beyond doubts, that Atiku was the best for  the presidency, considering his  vision, experience and capacity.


Lawal said, “I address you today on behalf of all the Northern youths alliance across the 19 states of the region. Our group watched  with much delight the recent parley between Arewa apex bodies with all the major presidential candidates for 2022 election. As you are aware, the enormous tasks ahead and the state of affairs in the country call for greater concern from all.


“Our economy is in disarray, the level of insecurity across the country is worst in our history, our educational sector, has collapsed. There is no doubt, the nation is in crisis and at a cross road at the moment.”


The group lamented that the last seven years of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has brought down the north to its knees with all forms of negative tendencies.


“After listening to all the candidates and their presentations, our group thereby comes up with the following resolution for overall interest of the North and the country. That among all the candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP stands out in terms of  economic management blueprint, security capability, job creation, uniting the country and experience.


“So, with the above, our group hereby endorses Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for 2023. We promise to mobilise all the northern youths, professionals, market women, Artisans for the purpose and success of Atiku in 2023,” the group said, noting that Atiku “a pan Nigeria leader without bias,  he is  not an ethnic nor religious bigot and  has no regional coloration, very experience individual in politics, economy and a unifier.”

