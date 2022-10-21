Nigerian Billionaire, Osborn Nweze Umahi to Launch  5-Star Resort

Mary Nnah

Osborn La Palm Royal Resort is extending its premium hospitality service into Nigeria with the opening of a 300-bed 5-star hotel complex in Nigeria.

Young, vivacious Chief Executive Officer of the Resort who doubles as Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, Osborn Nweze Umahi, said the six-story hotel promises to include top-notch amenities, such as five dining options, a rooftop bar, an outdoor pool, a ballroom with a capacity of 1,000, a business center, boardrooms, a spa, a gym, and a fitness center.

According to him, the hotel is among the best of its kind in West Africa and also the first five-star establishment in Nigeria. The hotels will be the epitome of luxury and exude contemporary elegance with comfortable lodgings fitted with world-class amenities.

The resort is well known for promoting the rights of the deprived and improving the standard of living for the underprivileged in Nigeria.

Young Umahi, son of Ebonyi state governor David Umahi, and nephew to oil billionaire Arthur Eze got innovative ideas due to his experience from travels.

He is a strong believer in his drive and dedication, which led him to manage his dad’s hospitality business. He is a living example of how an entrepreneur can do business in Nigeria and become a billionaire. His goal is to expand its operations around Nigeria and Africa and also to become a leader in the Tourism and Hospitality industry.

Osborn La Palm Royal Resort is a timeless combination of an age-old legacy and luxury woven together with contemporary sensibilities while keeping the quintessential Nigerian heritage.

The hotel offers guests a chilled sanctuary from dawn to dusk by delivering the ideal blend of leisure, business, and enjoyment. It is dedicated to exceeding guests’ expectations via perfect attention to detail, politeness, and a sincere desire to meet all of their needs.

The restaurant is well equipped to serve an array of dishes consisting of African flavors with an international influence. Guests can choose to have a healthy meal or spend the afternoon by the pool. The hotel boasts outstanding customer service and amiable employees. This is an ideal hotel in Nigeria for luxury-loving guests. Business travelers would be glad to know that the hotel is also within easy reach of the city’s key commercial areas.