Nasarawa Communities Beg Gov to Probe Abandoned Road Project

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Youth leaders of Shupe and Atabula communities in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday begged Governor Abdullahi Sule of the state to investigate contractors handling Gude -Shupe-Atabula -Obi road project in the area.

The community leaders in an interview with journalists in their separate villages alleged that the contractor had siphoned funds released to him for the construction of the road for his personal use and abandoned the project.

According to one of the youth leaders, Comrade Ajeh Yakubu, “we have ran short of patience because youths in our area have been threatening to protest when they heard the governor claiming that our road project had been completed.”

Governor Abdullahi Sule had during his 2022 Independence anniversary speech said the road had been completed.

“We wonder who is feeding the governor with these kinds of lies. The project has long been abandoned.”

Another youth leader, Mr. Makama Ogidis said: “We were happy with the governor when he flagged off the road project for construction in his first one hundred days in office, but the same road had been abandoned. The contractor has disappeared into thin air.

“As I speak, flood has washed away some culverts constructed by the contractor. Our communities have been exposed to environmental hazards due to the poor work done on the roads.

“We want the governor to visit the site to inspect the level of work done by the contractor, just as he has been visiting other projects flagged off by his administration in other local government areas in the state.”

The Gude -Shupe-Atabula-Obi road construction was one of the projects that was flagged off to mark Governor Sule’s 100 days in office as one of his rural infrastructure development programmes.

However, the governor during his speech to mark Nasarawa State at 26 anniversary in October 2022 mentioned Gude -Shupe-Atabula-Obi road as one the projects his administration has completed within three years in office.