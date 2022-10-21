Harvest of Commendations at Justice Kayode Ogunjobi’s Book Presentation

The public presentation of a book on ‘Pleadings in Civil Procedure – Practice Reference Guide’ written by Justice Kayode Ogunjobi, of the Lagos State High Court is yet another watershed moment in advancing legal scholarship, writes Wale Igbintade

It was an assemblage of key personalities in the legal profession as a judge of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Kayode Ogunjobi presented to the public, a new book, which has been described as a treasure trove of current case law in Nigeria.

Titled “Pleadings In Civil Procedure- Practice Reference Guide,” the public presentation was held at Sir Adetokunbo Ademola Hall, Nigeria Law School, Lagos Campus, Victoria Island. An atmosphere of commendations from both Justices and senior lawyers defined the occasion.

In his welcome address, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba described Justice Ogunjobi as a “judge par excellence” saying he has deep knowledge of the law.Justice Alogba described the book as very constructive.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, who is also the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, BoB, in his opening remarks poured encomiums on the author, describing him as a very brilliant judge, and a pride of the legal profession, who has contributed to legal scholarship.

Olanipekun also stressed the need for the government to take good care of retired judges adding that their meager entitlements after retirement should be paid as at when due. He said “Judges, when they are retired, should not go penniless. The little you are giving them should not be delayed but should be paid as at when due.”

In his keynote address, the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN said: “It is no mean feat for a sitting judge to find time to write a book. It is a challenge and indeed the one we look forward to for our judges who are in a vantage position and who are possessed of the law to share their knowledge with us by writing books such as this.

“In many conversations, with a number of judges, when we discuss legal issues, their depth of knowledge is always remarkable, and refreshing. It would be a shame for them to retire without sharing their knowledge with the larger public, in the legal profession. It is a book that will enrich our practice and our jurisprudence. It has also opened the door for many other jurists and even distinguished Senior Advocates present because they know the law inside out. It is a call to duty for each, and every one of us who God has blessed with the skills of interpreting and practicing the law, to share what we know with people who will come after us.

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated the author for his contribution to jurisprudence and his effort to enrich the knowledge of people in the legal profession.

In his remarks, Justice Joseph Oyewole of the Court of Appeal, said “It is a joyous occasion to celebrate Justice Kayode Ogunjobi. I have known Justice Ogunjobi for about 40 years, he did matters before me as a private practitioner, and I was part of his journey of getting to the Lagos State Bench, which I’m really happy about. When he told me that he wanted to embark on this project, I told him it was a very brave decision. Brave because, for those of us on the Bench the fear always had been, having to argue with yourself, when you write a book. You argue with yourself when a lawyer cites a section of your book before you and the facts and circumstances in a particular case may not be in favour of whatever you have advocated in that book. But, again, that is not a reason to shy away from doing what my lord has done today.

”I have the exceptional privilege of seeing the book in draft form. The author went to great lengths to dissect every area of our rule of procedure. The practice of law is changing, it is changing very fast, and we need to do a lot, not just to capture the moment, but also to prepare for the future.”

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho represented by Justice Ayokunle Faji extended compliments and congratulated the author for his contribution to legal knowledge.

He said: “It is really not easy to write a book. For a judge to write a book is a good mix, particularly for Justice Ogunjobi who had been in private practice before he got to the Bench. It is a contribution to legal knowledge.”

In his review, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN said the book deftly analyses important and grey procedural aspects of civil litigation from the prescribed modes of commencement of actions, to a comprehensive breakdown of pleading and evidence.

He said “the depth of the research work of the learned author and eminent jurist is shown in the over 1,000 relevant cases (updated up till 2021) cited across the Chapters of the book making it the most recent, comprehensive and reliable work on the subject. Also, in a very lucid manner, the eminent jurist adopted the persuasive and expository writing styles delivered in Times New Roman font size 12 which makes this book easily readable. It is therefore not surprising that his Lordship, Honourable Justice Kekere-Ekun had in her forward to the book commented that the book is written in simple prose and makes compelling and informative reading for anyone interested in the subject matter, whether a member of the legal profession or not.’’

“Taking off on the intellectual journey in the book, the learned jurist in Chapter One, undertakes an adroit analysis of the prescribed modes of the commencement of an action in civil jurisprudence to wit; Writ of Summons, Originating Summons, Originating Motion, Petition and Complaint (all together referred to as Originating cc Processes). The said chapter further examines how the judicial division of filing, life span, and issuance and service of Writs could affect the competency of actions filed before the court of the land.’’

“No doubt, this book is not only intellectually stimulating but thought-provoking and solution-oriented. The reader is encouraged to not just undertake a brief perusal of the book but an in-depth study of its contents, which I guarantee will provide a solid understanding of the law on pleadings in Nigeria.

“I gladly recommend this book to every lawyer and legal enthusiast. This book will certainly open doors for you to another world where you effectively advance the case of your clients and gain mastery in the art of preparing effective pleadings.’’

In a goodwill message, Justice Gboyega Ogunfowora of the Ogun state high court representing the 1986 set of great Ife traced his relationship with the author to the time they were undergraduates at the University.

‘’When we were at the University of Ife, my matriculation number was 1045, and Justice Kayode Ogunjobi’s matric number was 1046. He has always been erudite, and compassionate. Justice Ogunjobi has done all of us proud. He has written a book that all of us should read, it would enrich us. We also thank the Lagos State judiciary for giving him the opportunity to serve, he added.

Representing the Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Mr. Tunji Oyeyipo SAN described Justice Ogunjobi as a very thorough jurist who would do a good job on whatever he laid his hands on.

While recommending the book to legal practitioners, and judges, he prayed that the author’s remaining years on the Bench would continue to be productive not only in delivering judgements but also in writing more books.

In his response, the author, Justice Kayode Ogunjobi expressed gratitude to God and his learned colleagues for their support saying ‘’I am overwhelmed by the number of distinguished personalities presented. My gratitude goes to Almighty God for His grace upon my life. I have received support from different people generally and I like to thank you all who have contributed to making the project a reality. I thank my children for the love they have shown me. I cannot thank you enough, from the depth of my heart I express my profound gratitude.’’

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi was born on the 9th of September 1959 in Agege, Lagos. He had his primary school at Sacred Cherubim & Seraphim Primary School (Shiloh) Agege and attended both Anglican Grammar School, Iludun Oro, and Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State for his secondary school. He obtained his Lower Sixth Form from Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos State. He proceeded to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) Ile Ife, Osun State for his university education. He graduated with a LLB in 1986 and was called to Bar in 1986/1987 after his Law School. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in October 1987.

He started his legal career in the law firm of Bola Akinyele & Co and in 1989 and in 1991 he set up his firm Kayode Ogunjobi and Co. He was in active legal education and advocacy, appeared in all Superior courts of record in Nigeria, and has diverse experience in several areas of law, with a special bias in litigation and alternative dispute resolution.

Justice Ogunjobi was appointed a judge of the Lagos State High Court in April 2018.