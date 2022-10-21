FG to Honour Abiodun with Industrial Revolution Award

James Sowole in Abeokuta

In recognition of his efforts to enhance rapid industrialisation, enhance the ease of doing business and make the state Nigeria’s top investment destination, President Muhammadu Buhari, will today decorate Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun with the ‘Distinguished Award for Industrial Revolution.’

The president’s intention, was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin.

The letter was addressed to the governor by the Permanent Secretary (General Services) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Nmadi Mbaeri.

According to the letter, the awards, which would be held at the State House Conference Centre Abuja, and being organised by The Best Strategic Media (TBS) in collaboration with the Office of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha.

The statement said, “The latest award, coming on the heels of the confirmation by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that Ogun State, with N100.9 billion revenue profile in 2021, is one of the states with the highest internally generated revenue nationwide, coming only after Lagos, the FCT and Rivers State, is expected to further spur the Ogun governor to achieve greater excellence in governance.

“According to industry watchers, the governor has, in the last three and a half years, been credited with superlative performances in the area of investments in agriculture, road infrastructure, ICT, urban renewal, the building of an Agro-allied Airport, and security of life and property.”