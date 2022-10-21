FG Ignored Flood Alert, Says Peter Obi

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has berated the federal government for doing nothing to prevent the devastation caused by the recent flood in the country despite repeated warning by experts.

Obi was in Makurdi, Benue State, to sympathise with victims of flood and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in camps on yesterday, said the flood was not an accident as the federal government was forewarned but did not do the needful to mitigate the flood.

He said: “The flood is not an accident. It was meant to happen. It was something the federal government could have controlled but they failed to do something.”

Obi explained that he suspended his campaign to go round the country, Benue inclusive, to sympathise with the people.

He pointed out that Benue State should not be suffering from flood because the state already has huge humanitarian crisis.

“So I have come to identify with the victims in my own little way,” he said.

He pledged to bring a permanent solution to the problem if elected president of the country.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijoho, (SAN), who conducted him round the areas, appreciated Obi for coming to identify with the Benue people, emphasising that he was the only presidential candidate that has come to visit the people.

One of the victims, Mr. Polycarp Bogo, who has lost his house, food and property, said that since the incident only the state government has come to their aid and thanked Obi for identifying with them in their plight.

He prayed God to grant the presidential candidate his heart desires.