CUPP Celebrates Wike’s Infrastructure Award

*Says award confirmation of his leadership excellence 

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on his Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery at the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service Award, presented to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Coalition in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere said the recognition of the governor’s outstanding performances had set a useful benchmark, and Wike is now in the league of Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Sam Mbakwe in intergenerational projects.

Ugochinyere noted that the proposed award was a direct confirmation of the tremendous leadership of the governor.

According to him, “Wike is no stranger to the receipt of awards due to his service of the state. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising Wike’s contributions to the development of Rivers State through the provision of quality infrastructure. Buhari has demonstrated uncommon political maturity for inclining towards the Rivers State Chief Executive for the award among other governors in the country, despite coming from an opposition party. This gesture speaks volumes about the visionary leadership the governor has delivered for his people.”

