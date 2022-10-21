Buhari Sympathises With Ex-Senate President,  David Mark, over Son’s Death

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with former Senate President, Senator David Mark, and his family following the demise of his eldest son, Tunde Mark.

The President, in a release issued Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with friends, relations, and associates of the former Senate President over the loss of the promising gentleman, who has over many years worked with his father, supporting and holding various responsibilities as a public servant.

President Buhari affirmed that the outpouring of testimonies of Tunde’s humility, simplicity, and large-heartedness clearly show his love and service to humanity, urging Senator Mark and his family to find solace in the good works of the departed.

The President prays that the Almighty God will comfort Senator Mark and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.