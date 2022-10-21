  • Friday, 21st October, 2022

BRIDGIN Foundation Pledges Support for Women Empowerment

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The President of BRIDGIN Foundation, Prof. Tanko Mouhamadou has restated that Women Empowerment remains at the core of the Foundation’s Tikkum Olam philosophy. 

He made the assertion during his courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen.

BRIDGIN Foundation delegation include its Programmes Director, Christophe Prieels, and the visit  facilitators/Board Members, Rural Electrification Agency Mrs. Catherine Agba Ajibike, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, and resource consultant, Chief Oseloka Zikora.

The Minister while welcoming the delegation noted that women empowerment remained key to societal development. 

She expressed her happiness with the Foundation for its decision to plough back profits from its investments into women empowerment and development, poverty alleviation as well as education. 

According to her, “if you educate a woman, you have educated a whole village”.

The responsible Nigerian host for the Foundation and Minister of State Power, Prince Dr. Jeddy Agba was on hand to welcome the visitors with his colleague Minister.

He also thanked the Foundation profusely.

