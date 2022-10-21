Airlines Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Africa’s First 787 Dreamliner Delivery

Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing celebrated the 10th anniversary of the first 787 Dreamliner delivery to the African carrier.

Over the past decade, Ethiopian Airlines has utilised the outstanding capabilities of the 787 to sustainably grow its long-haul network across the world, making its hub in Addis Ababa one of the leading gateways for international travel in Africa. Ethiopian Airlines was the first on the continent to take delivery of the 787 and today operates a combined fleet of twenty-seven 787-8s and 787-9s that play an integral role in its long-haul fleet.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Boeing also unveiled an exhibition design for educational exhibits in the mobility hall of the Ethiopian Science Museum. The museum will feature permanent exhibits from Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines, including a 787 Dreamliner simulator experience.

“We are glad to mark a decade since we ushered in the first 787 Dreamliner into Africa, building on our pioneering role in African aviation,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew.

“The 787 has been instrumental in expanding our long and medium haul flights and redefining on-board comfort for our passengers thanks to its advanced technology and remarkable cabin features,” he further said.

Since the delivery of the first 787 in 2011, more than 80 airlines around the world have used the Dreamliner to open more than 335 new non-stop connections around the world. The 787 family has served on more than 1,900 routes, carrying nearly 700 million passengers on more than 3.3 million flights.

Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Middle East and Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Omar Arekat, said: “The incredible versatility of the 787 Dreamliner has played a vital role in helping Ethiopian Airlines become Africa’s largest airline. For more than 75 years, we have partnered with Ethiopian to help them build a great airline using the world’s most modern, efficient, comfortable and sustainable products including the 787.”



