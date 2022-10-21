AFWL 2022 Promotes, Nurtures African-inspired Design Talent

The recently concluded Africa Fashion Week London 2022 (AFWL), which is Africa’s largest runway and exhibition event in Europe, promoting and nurturing African inspired design talent, had a host of amazing designers showcase at the event.

The event took place at the prestigious Freemason’s hall London on the 8th and 9th of October with a fun packed line up of activities for the fashion community.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozi Tunzi graced the runway alongside popular Hollywood actor, Anthony Anderson.

Designers from all over Africa converged at the event to showcase the very best of African Fashion.

We have gathered four of our favorite designers who had the most captivating pieces that graced the runway.

Nigerian designer, Adedotun Adeyeye of FreshByDotun, made his AFWL debut this year with a very classy collection inspired by the African royalty.

Most of his pieces were fully hand beaded and also had a touch of aso oke. He made the velvet fabric more admirable for his collection. We couldn’t take our eyes off his presentation.

London-based designer, Mary Martin of Mary Martin London, had us spellbound with her fashion offering at the show.

The former music star featured Miss Universe 2019 Zozi Tunzi, who opened for Mary Martin with a sheer piece with ruffles wonder. The collection was nothing but phenomenal.

Nigerian bridal designer, Miracle Folaranmi of TruFlair Bridal, who also had her AFWL debut, gave a breathtaking show at the just concluded event.

Her bridal gowns were grand and magical featuring detachables, detailed hand beadings with pearls, sparkles and overall beautiful silhouettes.

Miracle surely paid attention to every detail while making each piece with no dull moment at her showcase.

Renowned Nigerian designer, Zizi Cardow, with an eponymous label has been in the fashion business for over two decades and we can categorically say that Zizi is very much iconic.

She delivered a very memorable showing at the show with her extravagant pieces inspired by traditional African prints.

