2023 Polls:  Bauchi Gov Inaugurates Campaign Council, Promises Peaceful Elections

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has inaugurated the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential and Governorship joint Campaign Council with assurance to providing a level playing ground for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections in the state.

The over 600 member committee which has 31 various sub committees is to be headed by Faruq Mustapha Ahmed as the director-general.

Inaugurating the Campaign Council in the Government House in Bauchi yesterday, Mohammed argued that PDP remains the strongest and more popular political party which has the capacity of winning elective positions.

While assuring the state of the commitment to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration, the governor also solicited the support of all the electorate for his reelection.

Mohammed said: “This campaign council is a replica of what was set up at the national level in Abuja, in which the composition of the campaign will have a single structure, there is no any difference. We are most interested in the polling units and the electoral wards.”

He stressed that: “You should all go back to the grassroots where our people are; so because of that, this campaign council is constituency-based. No matter your position in the party, even the presidential candidate has said he will go back to his constituency to monitor there.

“This is because elections are won at the polling units, not at the Government House, and that is why we have this structure.”

On the recent defectors, he said: “We are indigenes and the people belong to us and we are grateful that we keep increasing in number. We have to join hands and be patient with one another so that we can win one million votes in each of the coming elections in the state.”

The governor further then explained that: “This campaign has been divided into three; we’ll have the campaign for the constituencies, wards and the local governments together. The unfortunate thing in this is that we don’t have a single Senator in PDP in Bauchi State but by God’s grace, this time around, all our senatorial candidates and the House of Representatives will win.”

While assuring of his commitment to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration, Mohammed also solicited the support of all the electorate for his reelection as well as the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and all other candidates.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign council members, the Director-General, Faruq Mustapha, who was a former APC gubernatorial aspirant, also assured the party that the council would mobilise the required voters towards the success of all PDP candidates in the state.