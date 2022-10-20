UNICEF: Nigeria Has 154,000 Teachers to 7m Early Learners

Kuni Tyessi in Sokoto



The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that Nigeria has 154,000 early childhood teachers who are responsible for seven million learners.

Also, for better learning and assimilation, the global children’s body has called for a robust curriculum to be play-based inclusive, stating that children learn better when they play in a conducive environment.

Laying emphasis on early childhood education as foundation for all forms of learning, the Fund said the shortfall in ratio was equivalent to 45 pupils to one teacher which falls short of the global standard of one teacher to 25 pupils.

UNICEF’s education specialist, Yetunde Oluwatosin, who revealed this yesterday in Sokoto, at a two-day media dialogue on early child education in Nigeria, said large inequalities persists between eight per cent of the poorest children and 78 percent of the richest children that attend early childhood education (ECE).

She added that while globally, fewer than one in three children, aged between three and four attend ECE in Nigeria, 36 percent of the figure attend early childhood education, noting that 10 million are not enrolled.

“Nigeria has over seven million learners, but has only 154, 000 teachers. To close the gap, more teachers who are qualified and understand the importance of play in learning outcomes need to be enrolled.

“At age five, it is expected that every child must have started school. Curriculum for early childhood education should indicate play-base in addition to nutrition, safety and environment for a holistic growth.

“Globally, fewer than one in three children aged between three- four attend ECE. In Nigeria, it is over one in three children, (36 percent), but at least 10 million children are not enrolled.

“Large inequalities still persist. 8 percent of the poorest children versus 78 per cent of the richest children battens ECE. Community based ECE centres will help reduce the number of children who are not exposed to the ECE. Children in the rural areas suffer more,” she added.