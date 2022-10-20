‘Nigeria Has Been Hijacked By Five Sets of People’

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A senior lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan, Dr. Oludayo Tade, yesterday raised the alarm that the country has been hijacked by five categories of people.

Tade, who teaches Criminology, made the revelation in Ibadan yesterday , while delivering a public lecture titled, “Rescuing Nigeria from its abductors”, as part of activities to mark the 2022 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

He insisted that five categories of people among whom are religious leaders, ethnic champions, the journalists, endorsers and Nigerians themselves are the ones holding the country in captivity, stating that this is making it difficult for the country to move forward.

The don, while encouraging Nigerians to use their discretion to vote for credible leaders, noted that this is the only way to rescue the country from those who have ‘kidnapped or hijacked’ the country.

He said for Nigeria to regain its freedom from its abductors, those who have permanent voter’s cards must come out on the day of elections to elect credible leaders.

He said: “There are five different people who abducted Nigeria. Religious groups have hijacked Nigeria. They have abducted the country. Poverty, unemployment and hunger does not know any religion. But, religious leaders are claiming that they own the country. The endorsers. They are the ones claiming they endorsed one candidate or other. And I always ask, do they have PVCs. The endorsers will trade with the lives of other people.

“Ethnic champions. Those who are championing ethnic or religious issues should have a rethink and change of minds.

“The media has also abducted Nigeria. Journalists are now following politicians. But it is the task of journalists to raise issues with politicians and not to follow them in their journey.

“Nigerians themselves, they have PVCs and they keep them. Minority vote during the elections, by not voting they have abducted Nigeria.

“For us to rescue Nigeria, those who have PVCs should come out and vote for credible leaders.

“Politicians must address issues because violence will not allow us to have a better Nigeria.”

The Chairman, Oyo NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, in his remarks, appealed to politicians to thread softly during and after the 2023 general elections while kicking against the tearing of opposition billboard across the state.

He stated that politicians owe it a duty to play the game according to the rule, adding that the will of God shall prevail no matter how they tried to manipulate the system.

He, however, disclosed that the Council will set up special platform for candidates vying for various posts for them to explain to the people how their action plan can be achieved for the greater good of the society.