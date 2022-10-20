Niger Pensioners Go Spiritual over Non-payment of Entitlements

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Scores of pensioners in Niger State yesterday went spiritual calling on God to touch the heart of the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, to pay their entitlements.

The pensioners also blocked the entrance to the Government House stopping the in and out movements of people and vehicles.

The Muslim prayer was held in front of the Government House gate while the Christians held theirs at another section of the gate For several minutes, the pensioners after the prayers, obstructed vehicular movement in and outside the Government House.

Later, the pensioners assembled also in front of the gate singing different choruses, some abusive.

The action of the pensioners also stopped commissioners from gaining access to the Government House for the weekly state executive council meeting.

The spokesman of the pensioners, Mr Ibrahim Mahmood, told THISDAY that their next line of action is to wait for the governor to arrive in the office.

He said: “We have submitted every document to the government now we will wait for the governor to arrive.”

Telephone calls made the cell phone of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, were not responded to.