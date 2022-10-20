  • Thursday, 20th October, 2022

Niger Pensioners Go Spiritual over Non-payment of Entitlements

Nigeria | 21 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Scores of pensioners in Niger State yesterday went spiritual calling on God to touch the heart of the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, to pay their entitlements.

The pensioners also blocked the entrance to the Government House stopping the in and out movements of people and vehicles.

The Muslim prayer was held in front of the Government House gate while the Christians held theirs at another section of the gate For several minutes, the pensioners after the prayers, obstructed vehicular movement in and outside the Government House.

Later, the pensioners assembled also in front of the gate singing different choruses, some abusive.

The action of the pensioners also stopped commissioners from gaining access to the Government House for the weekly state executive council meeting.

The spokesman of the pensioners, Mr Ibrahim Mahmood, told THISDAY that their next line of action is to wait for the governor to arrive in the office.

He said: “We have submitted every document to the government now we will wait for the governor to arrive.”

Telephone calls made the cell phone of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, were not responded to.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.