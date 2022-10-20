NDE Trains 30 Entrepreneurs in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In order to equip youths with the necessary tools of survival in the current economic hardship, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 30 youths on basic business.

The four-day training was focused on how to convert waste products to valuable items such as aluminum waste to aluminum products, plastic recycling, and condemned metal to cooking pots.

Speaking at the orientation flag off in Benin City on Wednesday, The Director General of NDE, Mr. Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the basic business training was in line with the directorate’s mandate to fight mass unemployment with emphasis on self-reliance.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Edo State Coordinator, Mr. Solomon Edubor, maintained that the objective for the training is to equip the participants to become self-employed and employers of labour.

He said the chosen participants were privileged to have been selected among other unemployed persons to undergo the training.

Urging the participants to take the training seriously in order to maximise the benefits of the training, the NDE’s boss noted that the training was under the auspices of NDE Special Public Works Programme to equip the participants to do well in their chosen venture.

His words: “The training scheme is aimed at equipping the participants with the necessary knowledge needed to survive with the current harsh economic realities in the country as well as become employers of labour.”