Insecurity: HYPPADEC Donates  Motorcycles to Niger Govt

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has donated 40 motorcycles to the Niger State Security Trust Fund (NSSTF) to boost security operations in the state.

The Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, who made the donation yesterday, said that the gesture was aimed at curtailing security challenges facing some areas of the state and facilitates easy movement of security operatives.

Yelwa said that the commission would continue to provide support to the security agencies in its areas of coverage to enhance their operations, and help to guarantee security of lives and property of the people.

On the reported cases of flood in some communities in its catchment areas, Yelwa told state coordinators of the commission to liaise with relevant stakeholders to assess the impact of the flood so that the commission could come to the assistance of the affected communities.

Receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the state government, the Chairman of NSSTF, Mr. Mahmood Muhammad, expressed gratitude to the commission for what he described as “your kind gesture.”

Mohammed assured that the motorcycles would be deployed effectively so as to ensure the security of lives and property of the people.