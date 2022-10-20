Eko NAFEST 2022: Governor Sanwo-0lu Transform SportsCity  to Festival City

Nigeria’s iconic but decrepit football theatre, the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, is now wearing a new look, courtesy of the intervention of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo -0lu who has directed that nothing should be left to chance in the quest for the famous facility to host the Eko NAFEST.

Although eyes may not readily see the changes from the gates of the stadium abandoned to rot away for years, a drive to the soccer laboratory facilities at National Institute for Sports (NIS), domiciled inside the complex, presents an impressive and colourful features of the facilities.

From the hostel facilities of the NIS to five of the mini pitches originally conceived as training grounds, the splash of colourful paints, artistic works and renovations of toilets and recreation areas, signposts the readiness of the complex to host Nigeria’s biggest cultural tourism extravaganza.

This edition its expected to dwarf the edition hosted by Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike over four years ago.

The teams from the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT, are expected to storm Lagos from November 7th through 13th for the Nafest.

Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC and President, Africa Region of World Craft Council ( NCC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, was in Lagos over the weekend to see that projections were working to plans. He was in company with Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf.

A special media tour is being planned to officially unveil the transformation of the Sportscity soon. Also to be seen is the ongoing renovation work in the main bowl of the Sportscity being carried out by Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare. The laying of a new tartan track is in progress after the completion of the re-grassing of the turf.