Delta Monarch Urges FG to Stop Further Allocation to NDDC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Ovie (traditional ruler) of Idjerhe kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, has urged the federal government to stop further allocation to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) except for payment of staff salaries until the board is inaugurated.

The traditional ruler, who premised statement on the non- constitution of the NDDC Board three years after the screening of members by the Senate, also disclosed that over N700 billion has been allocated to the Commission within the period under review without tangible projects on ground.

The monarch also described the massive flood that has killed over 600 people across the country as genocide against the people of Nigeria by Cameroon.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City yesterday on the flood which has devastated many communities and rendered thousands of people homeless, the Ovie urged the federal government to go back to the drawing board, discuss with Cameroon government or sue Cameroon to pay damages.

“This is a serious national disaster. I don’t see any reason why the Nigerian government should not sue the Cameroon government or individual state affected by the flooding should not sue Cameroon with over 600 deaths recorded in Nigeria communities and property worth billions and trillions of naira destroyed as a result of the heavy flooding. This is genocide and not just flood. If the water is open to wipe away Nigerians and Nigeria, then we must as a country resist it”, the Ovie said.

Besides, he expressed anger over the failure of the NDDC, and the new Minister of the Commission to provide succour for the people of the Niger Delta region badly ravaged by the flood

“Flood is ravaging everywhere in the Niger Delta, and the minister is busy staying in Abuja doing nothing.

“The big question is what is he doing in Abuja. The ministry is called Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. And so, he has no reason to stay in Abuja now. When the only East West Road we are managing to ply has been washed off by heavy flooding. We want to know what is his responsibility in Abuja. What is the NDDC doing?

“The minister and NDDC have failed our people. There is no reason to continue to have them remain in office and continue to allocate funds to them. This is the situation. We can no longer access Port- Harcourt City from Delta State because the road has been washed away by flood.

“As I speak, over 16 kingdoms in Delta State and Palaces have been taken over by flood. Royal fathers are relocating from their Kingdoms and palaces. And yet there is no headway or support from anywhere.

“Is it bags of Rice and Noodles that our people are going to depend on? Go to Patani and other communities, traditional palaces have been taken over”.

On oil theft in the region, the monarch described it as “a collective crime”, adding “We are aware that the stealing of oil is coordinated by a cartel”.

He, however, urged for collective action against the crime in order to shore up the country’s revenue which has been badly affected by oil theft.

The Ovie who described Tompolo as a freedom fighter, urged the Federal Government to stand by him in order to bring those in the oil theft to book.