APC Releases Campaign List Ahead of Friday’s Inauguration

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ruling party, yesterday, released the much-awaited campaign list.

The party’s campaign activities were initially suspended due to controversy generated by the 422-member campaign list earlier released.

Chieftains of the party and key stakeholders, including the governors, had alleged that they were not carried along in the scheme of things.

While the controversy raged, a leaked letter allegedly authored by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu and addressed to Tinubu demanded the immediate withdrawal of the campaign list.

Though the party leadership later made U-turn and denied authoring the letter, the Director General of the PCC and the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, issued a statement suspending all campaign activities of the party to ensure everyone was carried along and that the party present a United front.

But the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, yesterday, said Buhari has been made Chairman of the PCC, while the Adamu and the party’s presidential candidate were made Deputy Chairman I and II.

The PCC has 13 zonal coordinators, 24 state coordinators, 20 advisers and 84 campaign patrons, with about 25 directorates.

All members of the National Working Committee (NWC), all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), all former governors and former deputy governors, all former NWC members, all serving speakers and principal officers of state assemblies, all former speakers of state assemblies, all candidates of national and state assemblies, and all state chairmen were made members of the PCC.