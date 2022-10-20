2023 Polls: Immigration Service Urges Officers to be Patriotic, Neutral

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Controller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Idris Isah Jere, has charged officers and men of the Service to be upright, steadfast and patriotic, neutral and apolitical in the discharge of their national duties during the 2023 general polls.

Jere urged his operatives to always be alive in their responsibilities to the nation while on national duty, especially working hard to secure the borders and control the movement of migrants, as well as exhibit fairness during elections.

Speaking at the pull-out ceremony for the Assistant Controller General, Abdulrahman Aderemi Salau, in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, the CGIS stressed the need for the officers to carry out the mandate of NIS appropriately and effectively, in line with the statute and operational code of ethics.

Jere, who cautioned the officers against indolence and complacency, said all their activities are not going unnoticed, saying the service is in the eye of the public, and being thoroughly monitored and evaluated.

Represented by the Assistant Controller General in charge of Human Resources Management, Babangida Usman, Jere said: “Officers should be up and doing as they serve that nation.

“All you are doing are being noted. We have strategic location and responsibility across the whole nation and statutory responsibility of controlling the movement of migrants in and out of the country and

that is what we have been

doing.

“Recently, we advised the officers of the service that they need to be careful, be up and doing and be alive to their responsibilities even in the forthcoming general elections that will hold in 2023.

“Be patriotic, neutral and apolitical in all your dealings “,Jere advised.

The NIS boss described ACG Salau, an indigene of Iworoko Ekiti, as a vibrant, disciplined and hardworking officer, who contributed immensely to the transformation of NIS to a world class organization as we have it today.

“The entire management of the service are truly appreciative of your contributions and your wealth of experience in the course of service is still needed by NIS in retirement”.

The Comptroller, NIS, Ekiti State Command, Mr Abdulrasheed Kayode Ademola, commended ACG Salau quality, and exemplary leadership which stands him out among his contemporaries.

“His track record, commitment to duty and sense of patriotism while in service will put him in good stead to succeed in his next phase of life”.

The retired ACG Salau thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve and contributed his quota to the development of Nigeria and NIS in particular.

Advising officers still in the service of NIS, he said, “My most valuable advice to them is for them to do whatever they are doing wholeheartedly and do it well”.