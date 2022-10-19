WAEC Unveils Digital Certificate Platform​

Funmi Ogundare​

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will tomorrow, October 20,​ launch its digital certificate platform, a mobile and web-based application designed for candidates, individuals, institutions, and organisations to enable them to access, share, request, confirm certificates and recover forgotten candidates’ examination numbers.

The unveiling ceremony will hold​ at the council’s headquarters in Lagos.

The council’s Acting Head, Public Affairs, Mrs Moyosola Adesina,​ in a statement, stated that candidates who had sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the past and present would be able to access and share the original copies of their certificates of all its three diets.

The diets are May/June school-based and the two private​ examinations.

She said the platform​ would capture certificates of only candidates from 1999 to date. Prior years would be uploaded later and​ in batches since the inception of WAEC 70 years ago.

Adesina added​ that the users would also be able to request, confirm and share information concerning a candidate’s certificate online, even as owners of such certificates can also recover forgotten examination numbers or print out their missing or damaged certificates online.​

The acting head said with the launch, WAEC would have completely shifted all its online operations concerning candidates’ certificates in line with best global practices.