USOSA Warns Parents about Rising, Sexual Abuse against Children

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Unity Schools Old Students’ Association (USOSA) has called on parents to look out for their children and wards in the face of rising and disturbing sexual trends.

The association also lamented that bad roads, insecurity and the proliferation of private schools have made the colleges less attractive to parents.​

The Global President of the Federal Government Girls’ College Bida Old Girls’ Association (FEGGICOBIDOGA), Mrs Bukola Olatunji, who stated this during the 48th-anniversary celebration of the school, stressed sodomy was not a challenge only to single-gender institutions, but also to mixed schools, which must be condemned.

Olatunji added that several modalities were being implemented in partnership with the ministry of education and principal in curbing moral decadence.

“Parents need to take care of their children so that they don’t begin to doubt their sexuality. The new trend in the west is about children being told that they can choose their gender. So the onus lies on parents,” she explained.

​FEGGICOBIDOGA, founded in October 2007, held its first global reunion and annual general meeting in Abuja as part of the anniversary celebration.

A member of the association and Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Mrs Aisha Ahmad, delivered the keynote address, while goodwill messages came from friends and partners of the association, including the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; first lady of Niger State, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello; Africa Director, MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima; and President-General of USOSA, Mr Lawrence Wilbert.

She added that set and chapter reunions had been held across cities in Nigeria, US and UK over the years.

“In line with our motto: ‘For Self, School and Society’, members have impacted one another, our alma mater and indeed, the various communities where we live,” she disclosed. “Significantly, the classes of 1986 and 1989 led us back to school in 2016 and 2019, respectively, 30 years after they left school, and they did not go empty-handed.”​

For the class of 1986, Habiba Dangana (HADIS) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation founded by their Head Girl, Amina Salihu, in honour of her mother, reconstructed the first phase of what is now known as the FGGC, Bida Old Girls’ Legacy Hall. It was inaugurated by the First Lady of Niger State, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello.

She said the second phase was completed in 2019 and only recently renovated in 2022. HADIS also instituted an annual scholarship award for the best student in Agriculture in SS1, which covers the cost of her remaining years in school (SSII and SSIII) and her WASSCE fee.

The class of 1989 also renovated, redecorated and equipped the school clinic. It was supported, on that occasion, by the Class of 1994, which presented bed sheets, lots of sanitary pads, pain killers and other consumables, complete with a cabinet, to the clinic.