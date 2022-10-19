Osun LG Poll: CUPP Cautions APC against Threat to Impeach Adeleke after Inauguration 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has cautioned the All Progressive Congress, APC against its threat to impeach, Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke over claim that he will dissolve the elected local government officials in the State after he has been sworn in as Governor.

CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, described the threat of impeachment against Adeleke as a provocative joke, warning Osun House to stop plot to destabilize Adeleke’s incoming government.

Ugochinyere said the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is a loser, who’s busy setting traps here and there for the incoming Governor.

While noting that Oyetola plans will be disgraced totally, he said the Governor is fighting a lost and imaginary battle and should focus on vacating office next month.

The statement reads, “Oyetola and the APC are fighting a lost battle, Oyetola stole Adeleke’s mandate in 2019, four years later he wants to repeat same. Oyetola and his APC led administration should gear up to vacate office gracefully on November 27, rather than disgracing himself. The Osun gubernatorial election held in July was free and fair. The people voted for who they want, which is Adeleke.

“When Adeleke is sworn in as Governor, he has the right to do what he wants. After all the conduct of the local government poll was marred with illegality. The threats of impeachment cannot validate the recently concluded Osun local government poll.”