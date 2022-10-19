NEPC Boss Reiterates Commitment to Economic Diversification Through Exports

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, has said the council remained focused on realising the economic objectives of the present administration in the area of economic diversification.

He stressed that the mandate of the agency was to develop and promote non-oil exports in order to diversify the economy from a monolithic to a robust economy driven by the non-oil export sector.

Speaking at a media retreat for the Commerce and Industry Correspondents of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja, he said the NEPC is poised to build and sustain a mutual-beneficial relationship with members of the fourth estate.

Yakusak said, “This is premised on the fact that as conveyors of information, the media has a critical role to play in not just promoting NEPC activities and programmes but also creating awareness of the opportunities in the non-oil sector and sensitising the exporting community and the general public on the need to embrace export as our only means of survival as a nation.

He said the council’s “Export4Survival” campaign which he launched on assumption of office represented a patriotic call for all Nigerians to realise the urgency of engaging in non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development and boosting our foreign exchange earnings.