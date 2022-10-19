  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

FSDH Merchant Bank Launches Custody Services

Business | 49 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

As part of our commitment to continually deliver on our excellent track record of innovative financial & investment solutions, FSDH Merchant Bank has launched her custody services offering for investors.

Custody is a financial service product that provides safekeeping of financial assets. This launch is part of the FSDH Group’s plan to meet investors’ needs by covering their end-to-end transactions, further showcasing FSDH’s years of expertise and experience within the financial services sector.

FSDH in a statement noted that its proposition includes the use of technology to provide enhanced service delivery, assets servicing, and proffer sophisticated solutions to customer’s banking and financial services needs.

 “Our competitive pricing model and global reach will also enable us to act as sub-custodians to global custodian banks and engage directly with foreign portfolio investors and fund managers in the market and those looking to come into the country. This function is performed through FSDH Nominees,a nominee vehicle for holding clients’ assets separate from the Bank’s proprietary assets, “it stated.

The Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank Bukola Smith in her statement affirmed that FSDH will continue to deepen our business lines, strengthen our offerings and deliver our promise to play a key role in the success journey of our clients.

Commenting on the new offering, Hakeem Muhammed, Divisional Head, Global Markets & Prestige Banking at FSDH Merchant Bank reiterated FSDH’s proven decades of expertise in financial services.

“With the launch of our custodial service, a banking solution aimed at enhancing the post-trading activities of our clients, we will ensure an efficient custody management process and safekeeping of assets with the highest assurances of safety, efficiency, use of technology, superior service, lower turn-around-time and a direct settlement process with Euroclear Bank which ensures timely settlement, “he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.