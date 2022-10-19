Aruwa Capital CEO Bags Double Honours in Women, Business Empowerment 

James Emejo in Abuja

The Founder and Managing Partner, Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Rhodes, has been honoured by the Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) for championing and setting the pace in empowerment of the women folks globally.

She was named among top 40 under 40 Black Women in Asset Management during an award ceremony in London.

Speaking after the awards, an elated Rhodes said, “It is very encouraging to see that the hard work we are putting at Aruwa Capital Management close to the gender investing and funding gap in Africa, continues to receive global recognition to Glory of Almighty God.

“Thank you, Jacqueline Taiwo, for your leadership in curating this important event and shining a light on black women in the industry.”

Also commenting on the Choiseul award Rhodes said, “I’m very honoured to be selected in the Choiseul100africa 2020 ranking among the top 100 young Africa leaders under the age of 40 set to play a major role in the economic development of the Africa continent.