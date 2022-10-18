Women Farmers Lose N500m Food Crops to Flood in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



Female farmers in Nasarawa State yesterday said that they have lost food crops worth over N500 million to flood that has ravaged their homes and farmlands across the state recently.

They also said that about 300 of their members’ farmlands across the state have been washed away, even as houses and other belongings of the women were equally wiped out by the devastating flood rendering many displaced.

Spokesperson for the Female Farmers, Mrs. Juliet Sarki, disclosed this in Lafia at a press conference to celebrate this year’s Food Day organised by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) with support from Oxfam and in partnership with the Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON, National Council of YMCAs of Nigeria and the Association of Small-Scale Agro-PAgro-Producersroducers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN).

According to Sarki, “the recent flood disaster witnessed in many parts of the state is a pointer that the women farmers needed assistance from government and well spirited individuals to cushion the devastating effect of the flood.” Their spokesperson continued by demanding that the Nasarawa State Government to create a special intervention fund accessible to the women farmers in order to cushion the impact of the losses brought by the flood.

“Strategic farm inputs – fertilizers, improved seeds and seedlings and agrochemicals should be made available for women farmers and in a timely manner.

“The government should make farm inputs available for farmers to allow for significant production during the dry season and in the coming farming season to address food shortages.”

Also speaking at the press conference, representative of the ASSAPIN, Mrs. Ruth Joseph, demanded for availability of gender-friendly equipment for women farmers to enable them to improve their production with less labour.

“The government should support women farmers in the state through trainings as the impact of climate change on farmers has been excruciating over the years. Drought, fluctuations in rainfall and disease outbreaks point to the need to have women trained on climate change adaptation strategies.

“This may also require the recruitment of agricultural extension workers to facilitate the adoption of innovations from research institute,” Joseph explained.