Tinubu to SGF: I’m Presidential Candidate Not Aspirant

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tuesday corrected the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who had mistakenly referred to him as a presidential aspirant.

Tinubu, in a goodwill message to the Ministerial Retreat holding at the Conference Hall of the State House, Abuja, quickly reinforced the correction earlier made by Mustapha after a slip in his opening remark.

Mustapha had while introducing Tinubu initially referred to him as presidential aspirant and immediately corrected it, referring to him as the party’s candidate.

However, when Tinubu took the podium for his speech, while recognising dignitaries and participants and getting to the turn of the SGF, retorted jokingly, “yes, I’m a candidate, not an aspirant”.

In his speech, the APC presidential flagbearer acknowledged the achievements of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that though it had been faced with a lot of difficulties that could have rendered it ineffective, the President had done everything to deliver on the promises of the APC to Nigerians.

He also assured the President that though many in the opposition would want his achievements to go unrecognised, the books of history would continue to preserve all he had done in his years as leader of the country.

Details later…