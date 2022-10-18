Suspected Kidnappers Abduct Three Children in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Six suspected kidnappers in army apparels armed with dangerous weapons have reportedly abducted three children in Aseyori community in Alagbado area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the suspected hoodlums, who shot sporadically into the air, attacked residence of a man in the area, identified as Lukman Aliyu, a scrap metal dealer last Wednesday in the area.

The incident, it was gathered, caused pandemonium among residents, as people were running helter-skelter for their lives while three young boys of the business man were later discovered to have been kidnapped by the attackers.

The father of the boys, who narrated the happening to journalists in Ilorin yesterday, said he had just put off the electricity generating set and entered the house to sleep when he heard strange noise by the attackers.

According to him, “They threatened to kill me and members of my family. We locked ourselves inside one room, five of us, including my wife, but the hoodlums broke into the house and took away the children. It was dark as there was no public power supply.”

Sources in the area said members of the vigilance group in the area acted promptly when informed on the development and chased after the kidnappers towards Shao town when one of the three abducted boys was rescued.

Lukman, the father of the abducted children, said all his three children would have been kidnapped by the hoodlums who were all in army uniform, but for prompt response of members of the vigilance group in the community.

It was also gathered that the attackers were yet to contact relations of the children to make any demand, while the children were yet to be found.

This is just as members of the community have appealed to the state government and the law enforcement agencies in the state to address what they called growing insecurity, especially in the area, saying four kidnap cases were recorded in one week.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said efforts were already on to rescue the kidnap victims.