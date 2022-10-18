Southern Senators Urge Oyebanji to Promote Justice, Equity, Fairness

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Federal lawmakers of southern extraction under the auspices of the Southern Senators Forum (SSF), have appealed to the new Governor of Ekiti State, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, to make justice, fairness and equity the cornerstone of his administration.

The senators advised that promoting these ideals would help the new government to usher in accelerated development and entrench the ideals of peace, stability and inclusion in Ekiti governance.

The federal lawmakers gave the advice yesterday in their congratulatory message to Oyebanji on his inauguration into office on Sunday to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The message signed by the forum’s Chairman and Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, said Oyebanji had garnered enough experiences as a politician and administrator and these he must reflect by running a government that would be fair to all citizens.

Bamidele said that every stratum of the Nigerian nation needed unity of purpose to help in combating the multifarious challenges confronting the nation, saying that Oyebanji being a governor and leader at a subnational cadre must run a government that would promote the welfare of all Nigerians regardless of their religious and political beliefs.

The forum applauded the immediate past Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for stabilising the state and brought unquantifiable development touching every facet of governance in Ekiti and for pioneering a smooth transition that ushered in a new government without hindrance.

The lawmakers expressed confidence that Oyebanji would rev the pedal of development and speed up the implementation of his 6-point cardinal agenda to build and consolidate on the accomplishments of the past governments.

Bamidele said: “We congratulate Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his inauguration and urge him to use his divine position to further unite the people.

“The nation currently desires unity at all levels to restore peace and tame the ravaging insecurity staring all of us in the face and God had bestowed this leadership opportunity on Governor Oyebanji for him to contribute to nation-building.

“Ensuring that Nigeria progresses towards the right direction and at the expected pace requires all hands to be on the deck, particularly taking proactive actions at the subnational levels that are the closest to the people that bear the burdens of governance in our nation.

“We appeal to Governor Oyebanji to deploy his God-given talents and experiences he had garnered over two decades he had got deeply involved in Ekiti politics and governance to promote justice, fairness and equity among Ekiti residents in all your dealings.

“In every step you take, allow the people to take absolute ownership of your government, so that mutual trust and respect can be deeply entrenched in the system to help you navigate the road speedily in the overall interest of those you were elected to govern.

“We appeal that you should be focused in the implementation of your well encapsulated agenda to benefit Ekiti people and etch your name in gold as one governor, who makes remarkable positive impacts in the lives of the people after your tenure lapses.”